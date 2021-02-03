Left Menu

Par panel asks labour ministry to strengthen system for collection of data on bonded labour

A Parliamentary panel has asked the labour ministry to strengthen its monitoring and coordination mechanism for collection of data related to bonded labour in real time basis.The Centre collects this data from states and union territories.As no concrete measures have apparently been taken in this regard, the Committee once again exhort the Ministry to strengthen their monitoring and coordination mechanism so that all the States UTs create and transmit real time data on bonded labour casesconviction rates for effective mid-term correction reassessment thereof, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour said in its 10th report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:39 IST
Par panel asks labour ministry to strengthen system for collection of data on bonded labour

A Parliamentary panel has asked the labour ministry to strengthen its monitoring and coordination mechanism for collection of data related to bonded labour in real time basis.

The Centre collects this data from states and union territories.

''As no concrete measures have apparently been taken in this regard, the Committee once again exhort the Ministry to strengthen their monitoring and coordination mechanism so that all the States /UTs create and transmit real time data on bonded labour cases/conviction rates for effective mid-term correction/ reassessment thereof,'' the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour said in its 10th report. The report was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. The committee said it is dissatisfied to note the reply of the ministry which gives an impression that the ''Ministry's role has been confined to merely passing instructions from time to time without making real time assessment of the progress in creation and utilisation of the Corpus Fund at the District Level.'' In fact, in its earlier reports (of 2019-20 and 2020-21), the committee had expressed the need on the part of the ministry to evolve a more robust and effective mechanism to identify, resolve and rehabilitate bonded labour with the overall objective of totally eliminating this social evil, it stated.

The committee had also desired that special Fast Track Courts be set up for speedier trial and conviction of the violators found guilty.

In its earlier reports, the panel was concerned to note that the scourge of bonded labour still exists in the country though the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act was passed in 1976.

The committee was also concerned to note that there was inaccuracy and incorrectness in the data on physical achievements under the scheme to rehabilitate bonded labour.

Instead of furnishing the reasons for the incorrectness of the data and clarifying the position thereon, the ministry had merely submitted that issues pertaining to identification and rehabilitation of bonded labour was a subject matter pertaining to the state governments, the report stated.

The panel also suggested to the ministry to create a separate database of inter-state migrant workers.

''Being aware about the utter chaos and confusion during the nationwide lockdown arising out of the COVID-19 Pandemic despite the best efforts of Central Government and the State Governments to relocate and rehabilitate the inter-State migrant workers, the Committee desire that a national data base of the inter-State migrant workers be also developed separately so as to ensure provision of timely succour to them during distress and emergent situations,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power engineers, employees stage nationwide protest against privatisation

Power engineers and employees on Wednesday staged a nationwide protest against privatisation policies of the central government and demanded to scrap the process to privatise discoms in states and Union territories.Power engineers and emplo...

IFAD to open first Liaison Office in Japan to tackle hunger, poor nutrition

Recognizing that investments in small-scale farmers in developing countries are imperative to tackle hunger, poor nutrition and poverty, the Japanese government and the UNs International Fund for Agricultural Development IFAD signed a histo...

Ind vs Eng: Visitors sweating over Zak Crawley's availability for 1st Test

England cricketer Zak Crawley has injured his right wrist and as a result, the top-order batsman didnt train on Wednesday at the practice session ahead of the first Test against India. Crawley slipped outside the dressing room on Tuesday in...

Excavation work under Ekamra Kshetra beautification drive done without informing ASI: Jt DG

The Archaeological Survey ofIndia Wednesday said that the Odisha government has not soughtprior permission from the National Mission on Monument andAntiquities before undertaking excavation activities under theEkamra Kshetra beautification ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021