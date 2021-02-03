Russia jails journalist Sergei Smirnov over protests

Russia jails journalist Sergei Smirnov over protestsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:45 IST
Russian journalist Sergei Smirnov said on Wednesday he had been jailed for 25 days for what a Moscow court said were repeated violations of protest legislation.
Police last week detained Smirnov, editor-in-chief of independent outlet Mediazona, on suspicion of having taken part in a rally on Jan. 23 in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The journalist wrote about his sentencing on his Twitter account from the courtroom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
