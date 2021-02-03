Russia jails journalist Sergei Smirnov over protests

Russian journalist Sergei Smirnov said on Wednesday he had been jailed for 25 days for what a Moscow court said were repeated violations of protest legislation.

Police last week detained Smirnov, editor-in-chief of independent outlet Mediazona, on suspicion of having taken part in a rally on Jan. 23 in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The journalist wrote about his sentencing on his Twitter account from the courtroom.

