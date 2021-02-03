Left Menu

World Court to hear sanctions dispute filed by Iran against United States

Iran brought the case in 2018 after President Donald Trump's administration reimposed sanctions, following Trump's decision to abandon a 2015 pact under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme. New U.S. President Joe Biden has said he wants to return to that pact, although Tehran and Washington have yet to agree on the steps needed for that to happen.

Judges at the highest U.N. court for disputes between states on Wednesday ruled that they can hear a case filed by Iran against the United States seeking to have sanctions against Tehran lifted.

"The court unanimously rejects the preliminary objections to its jurisdiction raised by the Unites States of America according to which the subject matter of the dispute does not relate to the interpretation or application of the Treaty of Amity," presiding judge Abdulqawi Yusuf said. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter that the ruling was "another legal victory for Iran following 3 Oct. '18 Order".

"Iran has always fully respected int'l law. High time for the US to live up to int'l obligations," Zarif tweeted, in a clear reference to Tehran's call on Biden administration to return to the nuclear pact and lift U.S. sanctions. Other U.S. objections to the case were also dismissed, meaning Iran's claim will move on to a hearing on the merits. A final decision would be likely to take several more years.

The ICJ's rulings are binding, but it has no power to enforce them, and the United States and Iran are among a handful of countries to have ignored its decisions. (Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams, Peter Graff and Barbara Lewis)

