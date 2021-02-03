Venezuela releases detained Guyanese fisherman, Trinidad minister says

Venezuela releases detained Guyanese fisherman, Trinidad minister saysReuters | Caracas | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:45 IST
Venezuela has released Guyanese fishermen who were detained in January while navigating in waters disputed by the two South American countries, the foreign minister of Trinidad and Tobago wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday.
The dual-island Caribbean nation had been mediating talks between its two neighbors about the detained fishermen.
