Northeast Delhi violence: Court seeks police's reply on Tahir Hussain's bail plea

The Karkardooma Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi Police to file a reply on the bail plea of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with two cases related to north-east Delhi violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Karkardooma Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi Police to file a reply on the bail plea of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with two cases related to north-east Delhi violence. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav listed the matter for further hearing on February 20.

Delhi Police had booked Hussain in two FIRs in Dayalpur Police station under various charges dealing with an attempt to murder and among others. The petitioner sought bail for the accused on the ground that the investigation in the matter is complete and chargesheets have been filed.

In his bail plea filed through advocate Rizwan, Hussain told the court that the victim's statement clearly states that co-accused in the present FIR, namely Gulfam fired his pistol at the victim and there is no mention of the applicant Hussain using or firing his licensed pistol at the victim or anybody else. He also said that there is no evidence to prove his involvement with the hurt caused to the victim, thereby, "again questioning the applicability of Sections 27 and 30 of Arms Act 1959 and Section 307 of the India Penal Code."

Hussain said that he would follow every condition imposed by the court while granting him bail. The former AAP councillor was named as an accused in 11 FIR filed by Delhi Police and one complaint under money laundering charges being probed by Enforcement Directorate.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which many accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

