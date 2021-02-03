Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:08 IST
Lok Sabha sees repeated adjournments due to opposition protest on farm laws
Lok Sabha . Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday after four earlier adjournments following protests by opposition members over new farm laws. The Opposition leaders continued their sloganeering for the repeal of farm laws when the House met at 9 pm after the fourth adjournment.

Speaker Om Birla asked the members to take their seats and said he will give them ample time to speak. "Go to your seats. You don't want to discuss. You are destroying the dignity of Parliament," he said.

"Zero Hour is important as you can but the problems of your constituencies in front of the government. You are elected to put the problems of people of your area here, and not for sloganeering and clapping," he added. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said it is a constitutional duty of MPs to thank the President for his address.

He said the government had discussed with opposition leaders about smooth functioning of the House during the motion of thanks on the President's address. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Opposition will participate in the motion of thanks to the President's address but it also wants time to debate on farmers' issues.

The Lok Sabha was earlier adjourned till 4.30 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm. Opposition members were on their feet protesting against the three farm laws soon after the House met for the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

