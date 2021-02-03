India equipped to resolve crisis amicably: Lata Mangeshkar on global support for farmers' protests

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday joined Indian personalities, including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, in expressing support for the government's stand on the ongoing farmers' protests, saying that the country is capable of solving problems ''amicably''.

Mangeshkar's statement came after the Ministry of External Affairs reacted sharply to comments by international pop star Rihanna, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on farmers' protests.

The ''temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” is neither accurate nor responsible, the Ministry of External Affairs said as the international spotlight swivelled to the two-month protest to demand a rollback of three new agri laws and a host of stars, including singer Jay Sean and actor John Cusack, turned their attention to it.

The 91-year-old singer took to Twitter and shared a note, with the hashtag ''#IndiaTogether'' and ''#IndiaAgainstPropaganda.'' ''India is a glorious nation and we all Indians stand with our heads held high.

''As a proud Indian, I have full faith, that any issues or problems that as a country we face; we are fully equipped to resolve them amicably, keeping the interest of our people in mind. Jai Hind,'' Mangeshkar wrote.

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane also made similar appeals, using the hashtag #IndiaTogether. ''Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether'' Kohli tweeted.

Rahane said, ''There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether'' Earlier in the day, several Bollywood stars joined top central ministers to criticise the ''half truths'' of international forces.

The tweets advised people to focus on the government's efforts to resolve the farmer crisis, sharing the MEA statement that some ''vested interest groups'' were trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by Parliament after full debate and discussion.

''Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,'' it said.

Kumar was among the first to share the MEA statement, saying efforts by the government to solve the issue are ''evident''.

Devgn, actor Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty and filmmaker Karan Johar were among those who urged people to be wary of false propaganda.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The protest sites have been turned into fortresses with police putting up multi-layer barricades and concertina wires to stop the movement of vehicles.

The strengthened security measures at the agitation sites across the Delhi borders come after the violence during the Republic Day tractor parade.

