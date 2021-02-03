Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in JK's Rajouri

Left Menu

An Army soldier was killed on Wednesday in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said. Sepoy Laxman, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was the fourth soldier killed this year in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC.The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Sundarbani sector of Rajouri.

An Army soldier was killed on Wednesday in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said. Sepoy Laxman, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was the fourth soldier killed this year in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC.

''The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Sundarbani sector of Rajouri. Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire,'' the spokesperson said. He said Laxman was critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to his injuries.

''Sepoy Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,'' he said.

Earlier, three Army personnel were killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in January this year.

