U.S. State Dept says condemns Turkey's anti-LGBT rhetoric, concerned over protests

U.S. State Dept says condemns Turkey's anti-LGBT rhetoric, concerned over protestsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 01:25 IST
The United States is concerned about demonstrations at a Turkish university and condemns anti-LGBT rhetoric surrounding them, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
Intensifying weeks of tension at a top Istanbul university, Turkey's interior minister on Tuesday called student protesters "LGBT deviants" on Twitter, prompting the social media platform to put a rare warning on his comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
