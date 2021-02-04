Some Facebook users say social media platform inaccessible in Myanmar

Some Facebook users say social media platform inaccessible in MyanmarReuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 01:51 IST
Facebook users in Myanmar reported they were not able to access the social media platform on Thursday, days after the military seized power in a military coup.
Widespread reports from people posting online on other platforms said Facebook was inaccessible from the early hours of the morning.
A Facebook spokesperson did not respond immediately to request for comment.
