Left Menu

Tennessee woman dies of gunshot wound following exchange of fire with deputies

A Tennessee woman died of a gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with deputies who were trying to serve an eviction order Wednesday, officials said.Tracy Hope Walter-Hensley, 56, of Lenoir City, was found dead when a SWAT team entered the home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation TBI said.

PTI | Lenoircity | Updated: 04-02-2021 07:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 07:29 IST
Tennessee woman dies of gunshot wound following exchange of fire with deputies

A Tennessee woman died of a gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with deputies who were trying to serve an eviction order Wednesday, officials said.

Tracy Hope Walter-Hensley, 56, of Lenoir City, was found dead when a SWAT team entered the home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said. Deputies from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office went to the home shortly after 9:30 am, the TBI said. Walter-Hensley fired a weapon and deputies returned fire and retreated, the agency said in a news release. The SWAT team was called to assist and used a camera-equipped robot, which showed the woman lying on the floor, the release said.

Authorities did not immediately say whether she shot herself or she had been fatally shot by deputies. No officers were injured.

The TBI's investigation was continuing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In uneasy truce, House Republicans fail to punish Greene or Cheney

U.S. House Republicans opted on Wednesday not to punish newcomer Marjorie Taylor Greene for incendiary comments, including support for violence against Democrats, and turned back an attempt to oust a leader who had voted to impeach Presiden...

Chicago schools, union continue talks over virus safety plan

Negotiations between Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols stretched into Wednesday evening, days after district officials threatened a lockout and teachers entertained a strike. The fight to reopen ci...

UK coronavirus variant has arrived in Kansas

The Kansas health department says a more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Great Britain has arrived in the state.The health department reported Wednesday evening that a case of the variant had been identified in Ell...

Pacific countries select new chief diplomat after fractious vote

A former Cook Islands prime minister was on Tuesday named the new Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum after marathon talks that threaten to fracture the grouping that promotes regional peace, harmony and security. Henry Puna was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021