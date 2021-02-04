Left Menu

Sharjeel Usmani booked in Lucknow for delivering controversial speech at Pune's Elgar Parishad event

A case has been registered against Sharjeel Usmani at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station in connection with his controversial speech at Elgar Parishad, in Pune Maharashtra, the police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against Sharjeel Usmani at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station in connection with his controversial speech at Elgar Parishad, in Pune Maharashtra, the police said on Thursday. A person named Anurag Singh from Lucknow has filed an FIR over the video of Usmai's speech which was posted on YouTube. On the basis of this complaint, a case under 124A, 153A, 153A (2), 153B (1) (C), 295A, 298, 504, 505 (1) (B) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act has been registered, police said.

Usmani had attended the Elgar Parishad event organised at Pune's Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on January 30. Soon after, a video of him allegedly using objectionable words against the Hindu community went viral and demand for stern action against him was raised. Maharashtra police also registered a case against Usmani, a former student of Aligarh Muslim University in connection with the controversial speech, said state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.Following a complaint by the Pune regional secretary of Bharatiya Yuva Janta Morcha Pradip Gawade, an FIR was filed against Usmani under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code, at the Swargate Police Station in Pune. This years' event was organised by retired Justice BG Kolse Patil. The Elgar Parishad event on December 31, 2017, organised by the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada became controversial after provocative speeches were allegedly made in the event promoting enmity between people. It allegedly triggered the violence in Bhima Koregaon the next day.The police investigation further found Maoist links in the Elgar Parishad 2017, leading to the arrest of 16 activists alleged to have links with the banned Maoist party.Hyderabad-based poet Varavara Rao, Advocate Sudha Bhardwaj, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde are among the accused who have been arrested in the case which is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). (ANI)

