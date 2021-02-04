Farmers' protest: Singhu, Ghazipur borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Singhu, Ghazipur and several other borders of the national capital with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have continued to remain closed for traffic movement due to ongoing farmers' agitation against the Central farm laws. Protesting farmers have announced a 'chakka jam' by blocking all state and national highways for 3 hours on February 6.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the Ghazipur border is closed. Traffic police advised people to take routes passing through Maharajpur, Chilla, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders. "Singhu, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, Auchandi borders are closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open. Pl follow alternate route. Traffic is heavy and diverted from NH44. Pls avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44," it said in a tweet.

Security at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders remain tightened as the Delhi Police has cemented nails near barricades. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws and it may go on till October."Our slogan is 'Kanoon Wapsi Nahi toh Ghar Wapasi Nahi'. This agitation will not conclude before October, it will not end anytime soon," Tikait had said while addressing a rally at Ghazipur border.Reacting to the heavy deployment of security personnel and fencing at the borders of Delhi, he had said, "The government's strategy to stop the farmers is going to backfire as it will restrict movements of farm produces to various places and in turn harm common people. I urge all of you to be prepared to carry this movement till October/November. Let the government do as much fencing as they want to do."Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

