Left Menu

Farmers' protest: Singhu, Ghazipur borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Singhu, Ghazipur and several other borders of the national capital with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have continued to remain closed for traffic movement due to ongoing farmers' agitation against the Central farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:29 IST
Farmers' protest: Singhu, Ghazipur borders remain closed, traffic diverted
File photo . Image Credit: ANI

Singhu, Ghazipur and several other borders of the national capital with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have continued to remain closed for traffic movement due to ongoing farmers' agitation against the Central farm laws. Protesting farmers have announced a 'chakka jam' by blocking all state and national highways for 3 hours on February 6.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the Ghazipur border is closed. Traffic police advised people to take routes passing through Maharajpur, Chilla, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders. "Singhu, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, Auchandi borders are closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open. Pl follow alternate route. Traffic is heavy and diverted from NH44. Pls avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44," it said in a tweet.

Security at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders remain tightened as the Delhi Police has cemented nails near barricades. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws and it may go on till October."Our slogan is 'Kanoon Wapsi Nahi toh Ghar Wapasi Nahi'. This agitation will not conclude before October, it will not end anytime soon," Tikait had said while addressing a rally at Ghazipur border.Reacting to the heavy deployment of security personnel and fencing at the borders of Delhi, he had said, "The government's strategy to stop the farmers is going to backfire as it will restrict movements of farm produces to various places and in turn harm common people. I urge all of you to be prepared to carry this movement till October/November. Let the government do as much fencing as they want to do."Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No in-person school in Chicago as labor dispute drags on over COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago schools have postponed in-person classes for another day for thousands of students after the third-largest district in the U.S. failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan.Late on Wednesday evening...

Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca

Edin Deko has been stripped of Romas captaincy after falling out with coach Paulo Fonseca.Deko was left off Romas squad for a recent Serie A game amid tensions following a 3-0 derby loss to Lazio and a surprising Italian Cup defeat to Spezi...

Cong MPs move adjournment motion notices in LS over Central farm laws

Congress lawmakers Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the newly enacted Central farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the laws since August 2020. There is e...

Thailand reports 809 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 809 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.The new infections took the overall total to 22,058, with fatalities remaining at 79.Also Read Thailand reports 142 new coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021