AIBA observer says Boxing Federation of India elections transparent

International Boxing Association's legal advisor Yuri Zaytsev, who acted as the world body's observer for the Boxing Federation of India elections, gave a thumbs up to the ''transparent'' proceedings in which incumbent Ajay Singh was re-elected to the President's post.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev also congratulated Singh and the two spoke about mutual co-operation in a conference call after the elections on Monday.

''I was pleasantly surprised with the level of the Congress organisation. The elections were organised in accordance with generally recognized democratic and good governance principles,'' Zaytsev said in a statement issued by AIBA.

''Full transparency was provided, and the secret ballot was organized under the strict supervision of the candidate's representatives, as well as AIBA and Indian NOC observers,'' he added.

Singh, who is also the chairman and managing director of Spicejet airlines, prevailed 37-27 in the elections held at a Gurugram hotel for a fresh four-year term. He will have Assam's Hemanta Kumar Kalita as his secretary general.

Kalita secured 39 votes against CV Raje (25), while Digvijay Singh secured the post of Treasurer with 33 votes against Anil Mishra (30).

''It is great credit to all of us that this election was conducted so peacefully and professionally. We are one family, we will work towards glory of our sport. Let there be no heartburn, it is everyone's right to fight the election,'' Singh had said after the elections.

