Left Menu

Bill to replace J&K Reorganization (Amendment) Ordinance introduced in Rajya Sabha

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy introduced Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:28 IST
Bill to replace J&K Reorganization (Amendment) Ordinance introduced in Rajya Sabha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy introduced Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. The Bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT).

The President had promulgated the ordinance to amend the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, informed the Central Government in its gazette notification in January. The ordinance amended Section 13 [Applicability of Article 239A] and Section 88 [Provisions relating to All India Services] of the Act.

As the Upper House proceedings resumed, farmers' issues dominated the agenda of opposition parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apollo Tyres shares zoom over 12 pc after encouraging Q3 earnings

Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday jumped over 12 percent after the company posted over a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December.The companys stock zoomed 12.42 percent to its one-year high of ...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Sikkim

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology NCS.As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 1036 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.Earthquake...

Dog survives six hours in toilet with leopard

A stray dog that was chasedinto the washroom of a house by a leopard in Bilinele villageof Dakshina Kannada district survived six hours with itspredator which did not harm the dog once the door was lockedfrom outside.The house owner Jayalak...

Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest in Mandalay - activists

At least three arrests were made in Myanmar after a protest on Thursday in the second-biggest city Mandalay against this weeks coup, activist groups said.The demonstration was the first such street protest against this weeks army takeover t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021