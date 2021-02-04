Left Menu

Former village head rapes, impregnates teenage girl in UP

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A former village head has been booked for allegedly raping a teenage girl and impregnating her in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, a case was registered against the 50-year-old former village head on Wednesday under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, a police officer said.

The accused, however, claimed that it was ''fake case'' lodged against him as panchyat elections are approaching.

According to the complaint, the accused raped the girl around five months ago and threatened her not to reveal it to anyone.

The girl told her mother about it earlier this week on being asked if she was pregnant.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and the matter is being probed, the police officer said.

