9-year-old girl's body recovered from residential building in

The body of a nine-year-old girlwas recovered on Thursday morning from the terrace of aresidential building in the city's Jorabagan area, sparkingprotests by locals, who claimed that the police did not takeaction when the family had reported that she was missing.

The minor girl, with her throat slit, was found lyingin a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.

A team of officers from the local police station, andKolkata Police Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) MurlidharSharma rushed to the area in northern part of the city,following the ''discovery of the girl's body'', he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the nine-year-old, who went missing on Wednesday evening, was sexuallyabused and then murdered by a person or the group of persons,the officer said.

''Going by circumstantial evidence, we suspect that theculprit or the culprits knew the locality well. We are probingthe matter. Sniffer dogs have been employed to help with theprobe,'' he stated.

Locals, alleging police inaction, took to the streets,seeking justice for the girl.

''The family had approached the police when the girlwent missing last evening. But they did not cooperate. Hadthey searched the locality, the girl could have been saved.

Their casual attitude is responsible for this,'' one of thelocals alleged.

