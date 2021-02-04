Left Menu

Advisor to J-K Governor takes stock of developmental projects in Poonch

Farooq Khan, Advisor to J-K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, on Thursday met delegations of Block Development Councils (BDCs) and District development councils (DDCs) in Poonch and took stock of the ongoing developmental projects.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:24 IST
Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, SH Farooq Khan speaking to media in Poonch on Feb 4. Image Credit: ANI

Farooq Khan, Advisor to J-K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, on Thursday met delegations of Block Development Councils (BDCs) and District development councils (DDCs) in Poonch and took stock of the ongoing developmental projects. On the issue of people suffering due to ceasefire violation from the Pakistani side,Khan said, "Due to our unfortunate neighbour, the people living in border areas are suffering since 1947. We have been building community and individual bunkers along the border. We are also building bunkers near schools, hospitals, and government buildings."

"I will take stock of the ongoing development projects and will see if they are progressing at a good speed or not," he added. After meeting with Khan, BDC Chairman Nazeer Ahmed said, " We had a friendly and productive discussion. We raised our concerns regarding daily firing from the Pakistan side. He also gave us assurance of providing 'Backward Area' certificate to the region along the border.

DDC member Chaudhury Abdul Gani said, "We discussed every department in detail with him. We told him about the loss of precious lives on a daily basis in firings. 60-70 per cent of the constituency is along the border. They have assured us to bring the development projects to the grassroots levels." "He also assured us to provide 'Backward Area' certificates to the border areas," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

