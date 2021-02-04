Woman raped in Raipur; 4 persons, including 2 minors, held

A 19-year-old woman has beenallegedly raped by a man, while his three friends also triedto sexually assault her in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, apolice official said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Tuesday evening followingwhich two of the accused men have been arrested, while the twoothers, who are minors, have been detained, he said.

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, when the victim and hertwo male friends were sitting at a deserted place whilereturning from a market, the four accused reached there on amotorcycle.

They allegedly beat up the woman's friends, took awaytheir cash and forced them to leave, the official from MandirHasaud police said.

One of the accused, aged 22, then allegedly raped thewoman, the official said.

When his other associates also tried to sexuallyassault the woman, some locals reached there. The accused thenfled from the spot, he said.

Later, the victim along with her parents went to thepolice station and lodged an FIR.

The police subsequently arrested two of the accusedand detained two minor boys.

A case has been registered under relevant Indian PenalCode sections, the official said.

