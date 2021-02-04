Lebanese anti-Hezbollah activist killed - source, local media

Lebanese anti-Hezbollah activist killed - source, local mediaReuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:38 IST
A prominent Lebanese Shi'ite critic of Iran-backed Hezbollah was found killed in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, a security source and local media said.
The source said Lokman Slim, an activist and publisher who ran a research centre, was shot to death and the motive was not immediately clear.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
World Bank approves $34 mln to back Lebanon's vaccination drive
World Bank approves $34 mln to back Lebanon's vaccination drive
Lebanon extends all-day COVID lockdown by two weeks
Lebanon's central bank governor says no transfers made from bank's accounts
World Bank approves re-allocation of US$34m to support vaccine rollout in Lebanon