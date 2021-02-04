Kremlin critic Navalny's ally charged with breaching pandemic rules over protest - lawyer

Russian law enforcement on Thursday charged Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, with breaching COVID-19 restrictions by calling on people to join a nationwide protest last month, her lawyer said.

The case against Sobol is part of a police crackdown on Navalny's allies after they staged nationwide rallies to protest his imprisonment.

