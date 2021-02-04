Kremlin critic Navalny's ally charged with breaching pandemic rules over protest - lawyer

Kremlin critic Navalny's ally charged with breaching pandemic rules over protest - lawyerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:53 IST
Russian law enforcement on Thursday charged Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, with breaching COVID-19 restrictions by calling on people to join a nationwide protest last month, her lawyer said.
The case against Sobol is part of a police crackdown on Navalny's allies after they staged nationwide rallies to protest his imprisonment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sobol
- Alexei Navalny
- Lyubov Sobol
- Russian
- Kremlin
- Navalny
ALSO READ
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny held in infamous Moscow jail
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny jailed, declares Putin 'the Underwear Poisoner'
Russian court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, West demands his release
D-day for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as Russian court considers longer jail term
Thousands rally in Russia to demand Alexei Navalny' release