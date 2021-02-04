21-year-old trader rescued, 7 kidnappers held

A 21-year-old trader was rescued and seven people, including two women, were arrested for kidnapped him, police said on Thursday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, Gaurav was kidnapped from outside his home on the morning of February 1 while he was leaving for his shop.

The victim’s father, Vijay, informed the police and a case was registered, they said.

After analysing the CCTV footage from a camera installed at Gaurav's house, the car used by the kidnappers was identified and it was found to be parked in Jahangirabad area. The driver of the car has escaped to Delhi from where he was picked up, police said. After sustained interrogation he took the police team to the room where Gaurav was being held captive. The conspiracy to kidnap the trader was hatched by hi neighbour -- Rajkumar alias Kalu (56), the SSP said, adding that he been to jail five times in cases of robbery, attempt to murder, etc. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from Gaurav's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)