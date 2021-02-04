Left Menu

UK Parliament to consider debate on farmers issue as e-petition attracts thousands of signatures

PTI | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:09 IST
UK Parliament to consider debate on farmers issue as e-petition attracts thousands of signatures
Representative image Image Credit:

The UK Parliament's Petitions Committee will consider a Westminster Hall debate in the House of Commons complex on the issue of farmers protests and press freedom in India after an online petition attracted over 110,000 signatures.

While the name of Boris Johnson appears in his capacity as a west London Conservative Party member of Parliament, Downing Street had categorically denied that the UK Prime Minister had signed the petition.

The House of Commons further clarified on Thursday that while it is possible to view signatures on its petitions website by individual parliamentary constituencies, and the data also gives the name of the constituency MP, the data does not show whether individual MPs have signed it.

India has called the remarks by foreign leaders and organisations on protests by farmers as 'ill-informed' and 'unwarranted', asserting that the matter pertains to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a statement on Wednesday to highlight that the Parliament of India had passed ''reformist legislation'' for the agricultural sector, which ''a very small section of farmers'' have some reservations about and therefore the laws have been kept on hold while talks are held.

Emphasising that the protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, the MEA in its statement said some vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against the country.

''Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken.

''The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,'' the MEA statement said following some high-profile celebrities tweeting over the agitation by farmers.

In London, a UK government spokesperson said, ''Media freedom is vital for the protection of human rights and journalists all around the world must be free to do their job and to hold authorities to account without fear of arrest or violence.'' ''Free press plays a crucial role in our democracies and the government are putting their full weight behind this, including through our membership of the Media Freedom Coalition,'' the spokesperson said.

The petition on the official Parliament petitions website, entitled 'Urge the Indian Government to ensure safety of protesters & press freedom', calls on the British government to make a public statement on the ''#kissanprotests & press freedoms''.

All e-petitions on the Parliament website that cross the 10,000 signatures mark require the UK government to make an official statement and any petitions that cross 100,000 signatures must be considered for a debate.

The House of Commons said the government's response to the petition is expected later this month and the debate is under consideration.

''Petitions that receive 100,000 signatures will be considered for a debate in Parliament. Debates in Westminster Hall -- where petitions debates take place -- are currently suspended, but the Committee will make an announcement on scheduling this debate as soon as possible,'' a House of Commons spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Journalists' Association (IJA) in the UK joined other international media organisations to express concern over the arrest of journalists covering the farmers' protests and urged the Indian government to ensure the safety of journalists in the country.

''The freedom of press is an important pillar of any democracy and authorities must ensure that journalists are able to do their jobs -- reporting accurately and without bias -- however challenging the circumstances,'' it said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Defending the three contentious agri laws, the MEA said, ''These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC expresses unhappiness over advocates arguing from parks, roads in video conference hearings

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed unhappiness with those advocates who were creating interference in the virtual hearing as some of them were arguing while being on roads, in parks, and even running up on stairs. A single-judge ben...

Vultures often fly upto 150 kms daily for food: Study reveals

An ongoing study of the behaviourpattern of the critically-endangered vultures has revealedthat these large birds often fly around 150 kms in search offood on a daily basis, an official said on Thursday.This came to light through the analys...

Tennis-Nadal continues to struggle with back problem ahead of Australian Open

World number two Rafa Nadal on Thursday said doubts remain over his fitness ahead of next weeks Australian Open.Nadal pulled out of Spains ATP Cup tie against Australia on Tuesday with a lower back problem and, despite some improvement, sai...

Covid-19 vaccination of cops, other frontline workers begins in Kashmir

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Kashmir Valley on Thursday with the inoculation of several top police officers. Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police IGP of Kashmir, was the first cop in the Valley to receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021