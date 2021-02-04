Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL18 UP-LD PM Previous govts drafted Union Budget with eye on vote bank: PM Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted previous governments, saying they drafted the Union Budget with an eye on their vote bank and made budgets a medium of announcements they could not fulfil but now the country has changed its approach.

DEL20 UP-PM-CHAURI CHAURA Unfortunate that Chauri Chaura martyrs were not given due place in pages of history: PM Modi Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it was ''unfortunate'' that those who laid down their lives in the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922 were not given due place in the pages of history.

MDS2 AEROINDIA-RAJNATH India ready to supply weapons systems to countries in Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh Bengaluru: India is ready to supply various weapons systems, including missiles and electronic warfare systems, to countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

DEL26 RSQ MEA SINOINDIA Chinese actions seriously disturbed peace, tranquillity along LAC: Govt New Delhi: The Chinese military's attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the region, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 12,899 new cases, 107 fatalities New Delhi: With 12,899 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,90,183, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,80,455, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

PAR8 RS-PRADHAN-FARMERS Govt to give Rs 1 lakh cr additional income to farmers, Ghazipur waste dump to be cleaned soon: Pradhan New Delhi: The government will provide Rs 1 lakh crore additional income to farmers that will be generated by converting waste into energy, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

PAR2 RS-DEBATE Opposition tears into govt handling of farmer protest, says monologue should stop New Delhi: Opposition parties on Thursday tore into the government's handling of the farmer protest against three contentious farm reform laws, saying ministers believe in monologue and trenches have been dug, barbed wires put up and spikes installed when bridges should have been built to win over farmers.

PAR3 RS-SCINDIA Govt committed to welfare of farmers: Scindia New Delhi: The ruling BJP on Thursday defended the three new farm laws in Rajya Sabha saying the government was committed to farmers' welfare, and questioned the opposition parties for changing their stance on agricultural market reforms.

DEL39 RAHUL-BUDGET-MSME MSMEs 'betrayed' in 'crony-centric' budget: Rahul New Delhi: Describing the Union Budget as ''crony-centric'', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were given no low interest loans or GST relief which meant that the employers of India's largest workforce were ''betrayed''.

CAL3 AS-AJP-LD RAIJOR DAL Regional players AJP and Raijor Dal forge alliance for Assam assembly polls Guwahati: Newly floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), led by former AASU leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi, on Thursday forged an alliance with the Raijor Dal of jailed anti-citizenship law activist Akhil Gogoi for the upcoming assembly elections.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-TREES-REPORT Heritage trees more beneficial than construction of railway over bridges:SC told New Delhi: The 300 heritage trees that are to be chopped for the construction of five railway over bridges in West Bengal are valued at Rs 220 crore in terms of oxygen and other products they offer which means a living tree will be more beneficial than the project, an expert committee has told the Supreme Court.

LGD2 DL-HC-FARMERS-VIOLENCE HC declines to entertain PIL for probe into violence during farmers' tractor rally New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a PIL seeking investigation into the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day and the alleged lapse in security which resulted in a religious flag being hoisted at Red Fort. FOREIGN FGN18 VIRUS-UN-SERUM-VACCINES Serum Institute of India, UNICEF enter into long-term supply for COVID-19 vaccines United Nations: The Serum Institute of India (SII) and UNICEF have entered into a long-term supply agreement for the AstraZeneca/Oxford and the Novavax vaccines, with the UN children’s agency saying it will have access to up to 1.1 billion doses of vaccines for around 100 countries. By Yoshita Singh FGN7 US-INDIA-LD FARMERS Steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets welcome: US Washington: Recognising that peaceful protests are a hallmark of a thriving democracy, the US has said it welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment. By Lalit K Jha PTI TDSTDS

