J&K: Authorities in Baramulla complete inquiry into custodial death of man

Authorities in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir have completed an inquiry into the alleged custodial killing of a man in Sopore area in September last year, officials said on Thursday.

The inquiry into the death of Irfan Ahmad Dar (23) was ordered in the wake of protests in north Kashmir's Sopore town after the man allegedly died in police custody on the intervening night of September 15-16.

“The inquiry has been completed,” inquiry officer and additional district magistrate Baramulla, Mohammad Ahsan Mir, told PTI. He said the report will be submitted to deputy commissioner Baramulla who had ordered the inquiry. Protests had erupted in north Kashmir's Sopore town after Dar allegedly died in police custody. While the police said Dar escaped from custody and his body was found later, his family claimed it was a “murder in custody”.

