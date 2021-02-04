Two arrested for passing lewd remarks at women passengers in train

Two persons, including a CISFpersonnel, have been arrested by the Government Railway Police(GRP) at Malda station for passing lewd remarks at womenpassengers in a train, a GRP official said on Thursday.

The two harassed women in a coach of Howrah-boundSaraighat Express on Wednesday night after which two womenpassengers lodged complaints as soon as the train reachedMalda railway station at around midnight, he said.

They alleged that the CISF personnel and anotherpassenger were consuming alcohol in the train and passing lewdremarks at the women passengers.

The GRP arrested the two following the complaint, theofficial said.

The GRP inspector-in-charge at Malda station, BhaskarPradhan said the CISF personnel is posted in Assam and wasreturning home for holidays.

The passengers of the coach had initially informed atravelling ticket examiner (TTE) on the train after which theTTE issued a memo to Kishanganj station. But the accusedpersons could not be detained there due to time constraint,Pradhan said.

''Initially we detained them and subsequently arrestedthem for committing a nuisance, which is a non-bailableoffence,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)