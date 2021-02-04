9-year-old girl sexually abused, killed in Kolkata: Police

The body of a nine-year-old girlwas recovered on Thursday from the staircase of a residentialbuilding in the city's Jorabagan area, sparking protests bylocals, who claimed that the ''police did not take action whenthe family had reported that she was missing''.

The girl, who was found lying in a pool of blood onthe staircase that led to the terrace of the multi-storeybuilding, was ''first sexually abused and then killed'', asenior police officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim,who went missing on Wednesday evening, was sexually abused,thrashed, strangled before her throat was slit by a person ora group of persons,'' the officer said.

A team of officers from Jorabagan police station, andKolkata Police Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) MurlidharSharma rushed to the area in the northern part of the city,following the ''discovery of the body'' by locals, he said.

''It seems that the culprits were known to the minorvictim... that is why they killed her after abuse,'' he said.

Sleuths of the Kolkata Police spotted a couple ofteeth and a few hair strands on the staircase where theminor's body was found.

A blood-stained knife, suspected to be the murderweapon, was found from a drain, just beside the multi-storeybuilding, the senior officer said.

''Going by the circumstantial evidence, we suspect thatthe culprit or the culprits knew the locality well. We areprobing the matter. Sniffer dogs have been employed to helpwith the probe,'' he stated.

Locals, alleging police inaction, took to the streetsduring the day, seeking justice for the girl.

''The family had approached the police when the girlwent missing last evening. But they did not cooperate. Hadthey searched the locality, the girl could have been saved.

Their casual attitude is responsible for this,'' one of thelocals alleged.

The victim, a resident of Sovabazar in the same policestation area, was visiting her maternal uncle's residence inJorabagan, the officer said.

Sleuths are talking to local children, who were seenplaying with her earlier on Wednesday, he stated.

A team of forensic experts have collected samples fromthe site of the incident, the officer said, adding that theminor's body has been sent for post mortem.

