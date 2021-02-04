Lebanon prosecutor sends findings to Swiss investigation into central bank money laundering claims

Lebanon's public prosecutor sent preliminary findings to Swiss authorities in response to their request for legal assistance in the context of a probe into money laundering tied to the central bank, the state news agency reported on Thursday.

The agency said prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat sent the information through diplomatic channels and asked in return to be provided with documents available to the Swiss investigators.

