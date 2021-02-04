Lebanon prosecutor sends findings to Swiss investigation into central bank money laundering claims

Lebanon prosecutor sends findings to Swiss investigation into central bank money laundering claimsReuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:50 IST
Lebanon's public prosecutor sent preliminary findings to Swiss authorities in response to their request for legal assistance in the context of a probe into money laundering tied to the central bank, the state news agency reported on Thursday.
The agency said prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat sent the information through diplomatic channels and asked in return to be provided with documents available to the Swiss investigators.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; editing by John Stonestreet)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Swiss
- Ghassan Oweidat
- John Stonestreet
ALSO READ
World Bank approves $34 mln to back Lebanon's vaccination drive
World Bank approves $34 mln to back Lebanon's vaccination drive
Lebanon extends all-day COVID lockdown by two weeks
Lebanon's central bank governor says no transfers made from bank's accounts
World Bank approves re-allocation of US$34m to support vaccine rollout in Lebanon