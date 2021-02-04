Left Menu

Praveen Sinha takes over as acting chief of CBI

CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha on Thursday took charge as the acting chief of the agency after the superannuation of incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla. Sinha who was tasked to revise the crime manual of the agency after 15 years has also served as the additional secretary in the anti-graft watchdog of the country, the Central Vigilance Commission during 2015-18.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:12 IST
Praveen Sinha takes over as acting chief of CBI

CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha on Thursday took charge as the acting chief of the agency after the superannuation of incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla. A Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of 1988 batch, Sinha has served in the agency as superintendent of police, deputy inspector general, joint director and additional director in two stints between 2000 and 2021. Former CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on Wednesday after a two year tenure in the agency. As the government is yet to name his successor, it handed over the acting charge to Sinha, who was the senior most officer in the agency after Shukla. The CBI director is selected by a committee comprising the prime minister, leader of the opposition in lok sabha and chief justice of India. Sinha who was tasked to revise the crime manual of the agency after 15 years has also served as the additional secretary in the anti-graft watchdog of the country, the Central Vigilance Commission during 2015-18. ''He has served at various places in the state in various capacities from ASP to Additional DG. He has also worked as Deputy Director, ACB, Ahmedabad in 1996. Praveen Sinha has been associated with the investigation of various Supreme Court/High Courts entrusted/monitored scams; major bank frauds and financial crimes, serial bomb blasts etc,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said. Sinha was also instrumental in exposing CAT and AIPMT paper leakages.

''He has the unique distinction of having drafted the manual of both the apex integrity institutions – Vigilance Manual 2017 of Central Vigilance Commission and CBI (Crime) Manual, 2020,'' Joshi said.

''He has been involved in several innovative and reform initiatives. Sinha is a member of several reform committees constituted by the CVC. He is also a member of the committee for reforms in criminal laws constituted by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs),'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fake accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US

A pro-China network of fake and imposter accounts found a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to mock the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the deadly riot in Washington that left five dead, new research published...

Greta Thunberg not named in Delhi Police FIR, case registered against unknown persons in 'toolkit' social media post controversy

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has not been named in the FIR filed by Delhi Police and the case has been registered against unknown persons in toolkit social media post controversy. Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Police ...

UK to deploy aircraft carrier as part of Indo-Pacific ‘renewed focus’

The UK government has announced plans for the deployment of a new Carrier Strike Group led by aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth later this year as part of its renewed focus on the Indo-Pacific region, following talks with Japan.UK Defenc...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Juve host Roma with teams heading in different directions

Fourth faces third in Serie A on Saturday with hosts Juventus very much in the ascendancy and looking to overtake an AS Roma side facing problems on and off the pitch.Victory in Turin will see Juve leapfrog Roma into third spot with the Ita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021