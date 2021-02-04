Left Menu

At least 147 people detained in Myanmar since coup - activist group

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 147 people have been detained in Myanmar since this week's coup, including activists, lawmakers and officials from the ousted government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said on Thursday.

The AAPP, which has tracked political detainees in Myanmar since the era of the previous junta, said 133 officials or lawmakers and 14 civil society activists were being held.

