PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:38 IST
Maha: Army hosts events to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 war

The Indian Army's Ahmednagarcantonment recently hosted a victory flame brought from theNational War Memorial in Delhi to commemorate the 50thanniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a Defence release saidhere on Thursday.

As per the statement, the flame was brought to theMechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC) in Ahmednagar,from where it began its journey to Bijapur on Wednesday.

The Army had organised several events from January 29to February 3, as it observed Swarnim Vijay Varsh, in theAhmednagar cantonment, the release stated.

A group of motorcycle outriders, cyclists and runnershad escorted the victory flame in Ahmednagar city, it wasstated.

Lieutenant Colonel Anant Gokhale, the senior most 1971war veteran, was present to receive the flame, along withBrigadier V S Rana, VSM commandant, MIRC.

Apart from this, two officers of the BangladeshNational Army (BNA), who are currently attending a course atthe MIRC, also participated in the event.

During the felicitation function, the BNA officersspoke about the decisive role played by the Indian ArmedForces in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh and thespecial bonds of friendship shared between the two nations,the release said.

