Left Menu

Migration of MBBS student from unrecognized college to recognized one impermissible: SC   '

MCI, in its appeal, said the high court had committed an error in interpreting the regulation as the migration of a student pursuing an undergraduate medical course is permissible only if both the colleges are recognized by the Central Government under section 112 of the Indian Medical Council Act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:02 IST
Migration of MBBS student from unrecognized college to recognized one impermissible: SC   '

Migration of a student pursuing an undergraduate medical course is permissible only if both the medical colleges are recognized by the Central Government under the law, the Supreme Court has ruled. A bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and Indira Banerjee set aside the verdict of the Rajasthan High Court which had directed the Medical Council of India (MCI) to permit migration of a student of MBBS course from an unrecognized medical college to a recognized one. “The interpretation of the Regulation 6(2) (of the Migration Rules) by the High Court is patently erroneous. The Regulation clearly lays down a restriction of migration from an unrecognized college to a recognized college. Regulation 6(2) provides that migration is permissible only if both the Colleges are recognized u/s 11(2) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956,” the bench held. The bench was hearing the MCI's challenge to the Rajasthan High Court judgment of September 2020 allowing the migration of student Anchal Parihar and holding that the term 'Migration' used in the Rules is not limited to the Medical Council of India Act but it is much wider in scope. “The term 'Migration' cannot be read out of context without reference to the Regulation which clearly provides that both colleges should be recognized u/s 11(2) of the Act. Admittedly, the college in which the first respondent is studying is yet to be recognized u/s 11(2) of the Act. Migration cannot be permitted contrary to the Regulations,” the top court held. Parihar was studying in Ananta Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Rajsamand and she had requested the Board of Governors to permit her migration to Dr S N Medical College, Jodhpur in 2019.

The request was declined by the MCI on the ground that it is not permissible under the Migration Rules. MCI, in its appeal, said the high court had committed an error in interpreting the regulation as the migration of a student pursuing an undergraduate medical course is permissible only if both the colleges are recognized by the Central Government under section 11(2) of the Indian Medical Council Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonowal reviews arrangements for PM's Sunday visit to poll- bound Assam

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Thursday visited Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district toreview the arrangements being made for Prime Minister NarendraModis scheduled visit on February seven.The prime minister would ceremoniously launch...

Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites

Royal Dutch Shells profit last year dropped to its lowest in at least two decades as the coronavirus pandemic hit energy demand worldwide though the companys retail network and trading business helped cushion the blow.The Anglo-Dutch oil ma...

Rain lashes many parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops

Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday leading to a dip in the day temperatures.Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, was lashed by 6.6 mm of rain during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 16.5 degrees Ce...

Oppn corners govt on handling farm protests, seeks repeal of laws; BJP defends

Opposition parties on Thursday launched a vociferous attack on the Centre over its handling of the farmers agitation, callings its dialogues with the protestors monologues, even as the ruling BJP defended the new laws asserting that its gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021