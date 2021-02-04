Left Menu

Assam: Former BLT militant's house raided over arms seizure

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:15 IST
Assam: Former BLT militant's house raided over arms seizure

The residence of formerBodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) militant Janomohan Musahary inAssam's Kokrajhar district was raided on Thursday inconnection with an arms seizure near the India-Bhutan border,police said.

Mushahary, the 'Ex-BLT Welfare Society' chairman,alleged that the raid was a ''deep-rooted political conspiracy''against him.

The raid was conducted following the interrogation ofsix persons arrested in connection with the arms seizure,Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roashan said.

''Many objects were seized during the search operationbut further information cannot be disclosed to the media nowas the matter is under investigation,'' he said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from avehicle in Nasraibil area of Ripu reserve forest near theinternational border on Tuesday night and six persons werearrested.

Militant outfit BLT was disbanded in 2003, with itscadre forming the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) politicalparty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report ISL match between NorthEast United and FC Goa in Vasco.Report of I-League match between TRAU FC and Punjab FC in Kalyani.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-L...

Showing united front, France, U.S. urge Lebanese politicians to act

France and the United States on Thursday called on Lebanese politicians to form a new government and provide the findings of the investigations into the Beirut bomb blast, in a statement intended to show unity between the two allies. Under ...

Sonowal reviews arrangements for PM's Sunday visit to poll- bound Assam

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Thursday visited Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district toreview the arrangements being made for Prime Minister NarendraModis scheduled visit on February seven.The prime minister would ceremoniously launch...

Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites

Royal Dutch Shells profit last year dropped to its lowest in at least two decades as the coronavirus pandemic hit energy demand worldwide though the companys retail network and trading business helped cushion the blow.The Anglo-Dutch oil ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021