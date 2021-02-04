Assam: Former BLT militant's house raided over arms seizure

The residence of formerBodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) militant Janomohan Musahary inAssam's Kokrajhar district was raided on Thursday inconnection with an arms seizure near the India-Bhutan border,police said.

Mushahary, the 'Ex-BLT Welfare Society' chairman,alleged that the raid was a ''deep-rooted political conspiracy''against him.

The raid was conducted following the interrogation ofsix persons arrested in connection with the arms seizure,Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roashan said.

''Many objects were seized during the search operationbut further information cannot be disclosed to the media nowas the matter is under investigation,'' he said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from avehicle in Nasraibil area of Ripu reserve forest near theinternational border on Tuesday night and six persons werearrested.

Militant outfit BLT was disbanded in 2003, with itscadre forming the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) politicalparty.

