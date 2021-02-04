Dalit man thrashed in TN for theft; brutality caught on cam goes viral

Dalit man thrashed in TN for theft; brutality caught on cam goes viralPTI | Thanjavur | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:21 IST
In a horrific incident caughton camera, a blindfolded Dalit man was thrashed by a group ofpeople recently here, accusing him of stealing money from oneof them, police said on Thursday.
Four people, including three from the victim's community,have been booked for ''attempt to murder'' under IPC and SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities Act), a senior district policeofficial said.
The victim was identified as Rahul in his early 20s.
He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district.
''He was attacked by the accused for allegedly stealingmoney from one of them, demanding that he give it backimmediately. One of them had shot the video of the act,''the official said.
In the video, which has since gone viral, a group ofyouth are seen purportedly thrashing the victim ruthlessly,after blindfolding him, using a stick as he screams in painand pleads with them to spare him.
The thrashing goes on for some time, even as two peoplehold his hands.
The accused have been booked under IPC, while the SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities Act) has also been slapped on them.
