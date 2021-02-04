Guj: Top RSS leaders hold talks on second day of meeting

Eight top leaders of the RSS,including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, discussed various nationalissues on thesecond day of its three-day meeting on Thursdayat the Tent City near Kevadia village in Gujarat's Narmadadistrict, a Sangh functionary said.

The meeting began on Wednesday.

''Since it is a closed-door meeting and no one elseexcept these top eight leaders attended it, the topics of themeeting were not made public,'' the RSS functionary said.

Other seven leaders attending the meeting areRashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'sarkaryavah' (generalsecretary) Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi and six 'sah-sarkaryavahs'(joint general secretaries), said Gujarat RSS spokespersonVijay Thaker.

On Wednesday, Thaker had told reporters that themeeting is a 'routine exercise' as these top eight leaders ofRSS meet almost every month to discuss various issuesconcerningthe Sangh as well as the country.

