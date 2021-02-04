France calls murder of anti-Hezbollah activist "heinous crime"

France's Foreign Ministry on Thursday called the killing of Lebanese anti-Hezbollah activist Lokman Slim a "heinous crime" and demanded a transparent investigation. "France asks that the facts be clearly established and that all those who can contribute to establishing the truth contribute fully," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.

"It expects the Lebanese authorities and all Lebanese officials to allow the justice system to act efficiently, transparently and without interference."

