Left Menu

France calls murder of anti-Hezbollah activist "heinous crime"

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:26 IST
France calls murder of anti-Hezbollah activist "heinous crime"

France's Foreign Ministry on Thursday called the killing of Lebanese anti-Hezbollah activist Lokman Slim a "heinous crime" and demanded a transparent investigation. "France asks that the facts be clearly established and that all those who can contribute to establishing the truth contribute fully," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.

"It expects the Lebanese authorities and all Lebanese officials to allow the justice system to act efficiently, transparently and without interference."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Libyan leadership rivals form blocs in U.N. process

Potential leaders of a new Libyan interim government tried to form into competing blocs on Thursday that could win backing from participants in U.N.-backed talks after publicly auditioning for top roles.The process is part of a U.N plan tha...

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...

Argentine transport workers ask for coronavirus vaccine priority

Argentinas main transport workers group will meet on Thursday afternoon with government officials to request that the sector be included among the vital activities whose participants have priority to receive the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine....

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021