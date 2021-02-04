U.S. will hold Russia accountable for its "malign" actions - National Security Adviser

U.S. will hold Russia accountable for its "malign" actions - National Security AdviserReuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:33 IST
White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday the U.S. will be holding Russia accountable for a range of malign activities.
Sullivan said the U.S. will act on Russia "in a time and manner of our choosing." (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Franklin Paul)
