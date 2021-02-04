T'gana CM approves guidelines to ensure job security to RTC employees

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao on Thursday approved guidelines formulatedto ensure job security to employees of the state-run RoadTransport Corporation (RTC).

The RTC employees had earlier brought to the notice ofthe CM that the staff of the Corporation were being subjectedto unnecessary harassment while discharging duties and thatthey are also losing jobs, an official release said onThursday night.

Responding to their plea, Rao had asked officials toprepare guidelines to providejob security to the employees.

Accordingly, the officials prepared the guidelines whichhave been approved by Rao on Thursday, the release added.

