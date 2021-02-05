Mortal remains of Sepoy Laxman killed in Pak firing along LoC in J-K reach Jodhpur

The mortal remains of Army soldier Sepoy Laxman who was killed in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district arrived here on Thursday, officials said.

The mortal remains of the soldier arrived in the city in the evening and will be taken to his ancestral village Khjarla in Bilara sub-division where the cremation will take place on Friday with full military honours, they said.

Laxman was critically injured in the Pakistani firing on Wednesday and later succumbed to injuries.

''Sepoy Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,'' the Army has said.

A family member of Laxman said preparations for his marriage were underway and he was expected to come to the village by March-end.

“He had come to the village two months back and had begun the construction of the house, which he wanted to complete before his marriage,” the family member said.

Belonging to a farmers’ family, Laxman had joined the Army five years ago. He is survived by parents and two younger siblings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)