U.S. senators plan resolution warning Myanmar to reverse course, end coup

U.S. senators plan resolution warning Myanmar to reverse course, end coupReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:02 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and Republican Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution later on Thursday calling on Myanmar's military to step back from this week's coup, Cardin told Reuters, backing up the Biden administration's pressure for the release of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
"They have to make a choice," Cardin said, explaining that the purpose of the resolution is to show that there will be consequences to the seizure of power.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
