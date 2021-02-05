Left Menu

Mathura court reserves order on admissibility of civil suit seeking removal of mosque

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:35 IST
Mathura court reserves order on admissibility of civil suit seeking removal of mosque

A court has reserved its judgment on the admissibility of a fresh civil suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque and ownership of 13.37-acre land surrounding Katra Keshav Dev temple here.

“Additional District and Sessions Judge Dev Kant Shukla, after hearing the plea presented on behalf of plaintiff Pawan Kumar Shastri, the Sevayat of Old Keshav Dev temple, has reserved the judgment on the admissibility of the suit and would pronounce the judgment on February 6,” advocate Rama Shankar Bharadwaj, counsel for priest Pawan Kumar Shashtri of old Keshav Dev temple, said.

The suit was presented on February 2 in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Chhaya Sharma. However, since the judge was on leave on Thursday, it was heard by Additional District Judge Dev Kant Shukla, he said.

Annulment of a 1968 court order ratifying a land deal between Shahi Masjid Idgah management committee and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan has been requested in the suit.

Shashtri said the court has also been requested to issue an order for party no 1 and 2 (secretary Intazamia committee Shahi Masjid Idgah and president Sunni Waqf Board Lucknow) directing them to remove Shahi Masjid Idgah from a part of land of the temple within a stipulated time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil registers over 1,200 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day

Brazil registered 56,873 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 1,232 deaths, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 9,396,293 total confirmed cases and 228,795 deaths from the...

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trumps lawyers on Thursday rejected a request from Democrats to testify at his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate next week, dismissing their invitation as a public relations stunt. Democrats in the House of Repres...

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's commitment to cooperate to defend the kingdom's sovereignty -state news agency

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday what U.S. President Joe Bidens speech included regarding the commitment of the U.S. to cooperate with the kingdom to defend its sovereignty and address the threats targeting it, the state news agency SPA re...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities markets rise on better outlook, dollar gains

Global equities rallied for a fourth day of gains on Thursday as signs of a stable U.S. labor market, a revitalized dollar and rising bond yields turned attention to economies on the mend rather than the recent trading feud sparked by retai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021