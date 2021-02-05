Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's commitment to cooperate to defend the kingdom's sovereignty -state news agency

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's commitment to cooperate to defend the kingdom's sovereignty -state news agencyReuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-02-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 02:58 IST
Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday what U.S. President Joe Biden's speech included regarding the commitment of the U.S. to cooperate with the kingdom to defend its sovereignty and address the threats targeting it, the state news agency SPA reported.
SPA cited a statement saying the kingdom is looking forward to working with Biden's office and the U.S. envoy to Yemen, the UN and with all Yemeni parties to reach an all-inclusive political solution in Yemen.
