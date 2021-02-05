Police cordon off hospital, main street in Scottish town after 'serious incidents'

The Ayrshire Police on Thursday said they have cordoned off a hospital and a main street in Scotland's Kilmarnock town as they deal with "serious incidents" in those areas.

The police have asked the public on Twitter https://twitter.com/AyrshirePolice/status/1357441365039345668?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1357441365039345668%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.sky.com%2Fstory%2Fserious-incidents-at-hospital-and-in-the-street-in-kilmarnock-police-12208917 to avoid the Crosshouse Hospital and Portland Street areas in the town.

The Scottish Sun reported https://bit.ly/36HW0gU the hospital was locked down amid reports of stabbing.

