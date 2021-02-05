Left Menu

UK regulator revokes Chinese TV licence, Beijing complains about BBC 'fake news'

Within minutes of the Ofcom statement, China said it had lodged "stern representations" to the British Broadcasting Corp over what it said was "fake news" coverage of COVID-19, and urged the broadcaster to publicly apologise. China's foreign ministry complained about coverage broadcast on Jan. 29 about the coronavirus, saying that the BBC had recently "linked the pandemic to politics" and "rehashed theories about covering up by China".

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 06:22 IST
UK regulator revokes Chinese TV licence, Beijing complains about BBC 'fake news'

Britain's media regulator on Thursday revoked a Chinese TV licence after it concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel while Beijing lodged an official complaint over the BBC's COVID-19 coverage.

Britain and China have been exchanging barbs for months over Beijing's crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, concerns over the security of Huawei technology and the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China’s remote Xinjiang region. After an investigation, the British regulator Ofcom concluded that China Global Television Network's (CGTN), an English language international Chinese channel, was ultimately controlled by the Communist Party.

"Our investigation showed that the licence for China Global Television Network is held by an entity which has no editorial control over its programmes," Ofcom said. "We are unable to approve the application to transfer the licence to China Global Television Network Corporation because it is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, which is not permitted under UK broadcasting law."

CGTN, in a statement early on Friday, said it "expresses its disappointment in and strong opposition to" the Ofcom ruling, and added that it complies with laws and regulations. Within minutes of the Ofcom statement, China said it had lodged "stern representations" to the British Broadcasting Corp over what it said was "fake news" coverage of COVID-19, and urged the broadcaster to publicly apologise.

China's foreign ministry complained about coverage broadcast on Jan. 29 about the coronavirus, saying that the BBC had recently "linked the pandemic to politics" and "rehashed theories about covering up by China". It said the publicly funded BBC used a clip to say the Chinese virus prevention department had used violence to enforce the law, when it was actually a clip about a anti-terrorism exercise.

"China urges the BBC Beijing bureau to take China’s position seriously," the ministry said. The BBC, it said, should "stop harbouring ideological bias, stop smearing China, uphold professional ethics, and do objective, fair reporting on China." The BBC said it stood by its "accurate and fair reporting of events in China and totally rejects these unfounded accusations of fake news or ideological bias".

"The BBC is the world's most trusted international broadcaster, reporting to a global audience of more than 400m people weekly without fear or favour," its statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Facebook faces a reckoning in Myanmar after blocked by military

The Myanmar militarys shutdown of Facebook access following the ouster of the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi caps years of tension between the social media company and the most powerful institution in a nation where Facebook is use...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify, his lawyers call it 'public relations stunt'

House impeachment managers asked former US president Donald Trump on Thursday to testify during the Senate impeachment trial about his conduct on January 6. The move was immediately described as a public relations stunt by his lawyers.In a ...

Google, Zoom team up on service enhancements for Chromebooks

As COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of distance learning and remote work, Google is focusing on improving Chromebooks behind the scenes to make the process of teaching and learning as smooth as possible.No matter how todays st...

UK expelled three Chinese spies posing as journalists in past year - The Telegraph

In the past year the United Kingdom expelled three Chinese spies who were in the country on journalism visas, according to a report by The Telegraph newspaper on Thursday. The report, which has not been independently verified by Reuters and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021