PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:16 IST
Submit report on plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater in Mangolpuri: NGT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed authorities to submit a report on a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater by a club in Mangolpuri area here for commercial purposes in violation of the law.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that no action was taken despite its order and asked the SDM (Kanjhawala area) in north-west district to furnish a factual report in the matter before the next date of hearing.

The NGT had earlier sought a report from the Delhi Jal Board and the deputy commissioner, north-west district, Kanjhawala to submit a report after verifying whether illegal borewells were operating in the area.

The tribunal noted that while no report has been received from the deputy commissioner, the DJB informed it that the SDM could not carry out inspection due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''In view of above, we direct the SDM, Kanjhawala to positively furnish a factual report in the matter before the next date by e-mail failing which the tribunal will be left with no option except to adopt coercive measures for the failure of the SDM to carry out the directions of this tribunal, including stopping his salary,'' the bench said.

The matter is posted for next hearing on April 7, 2021.

''The DPCC will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. Since the statutory authorities have to exercise their statutory powers, it is not necessary for the tribunal to hear the alleged violator,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Ranjan alleging illegal extraction of groundwater by the club in Mangolpuri area for commercial purposes in violation of the law.

The plea alleged that the authorities have failed to take any action in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

