India vs England: Scoreboard at tea on Day 1

Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley batting 53 Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0 Joe Root batting 45 Extras: (NB-9) 9 Total: (For 2 wickets in 27 overs) 140 Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 9-2-12-0, Jasprit Bumrah 13-1-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 20-2-52-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 10-1-28-0, Washington Sundar 5-0-18-0.

