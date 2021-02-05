Left Menu

Man arrested in Puducherry for social media message offering to kill PM

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 43-year old man has beenarrested near here on the charge of posting a message inFacebook offering to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi ifanyone paid Rs five crore, police said on Friday.

The man, a resident of neighbouring Aryankuppam village,was arrested on Thursday and produced before a local courtwhich remanded him to judicial custody, they said, identifyinghim as Sathyanandam, a real estate businessman.

Hewas booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1)and 505 (2) for making statement conducing topublic mischiefand statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.

Police said the accused had posted a message statingthat he was ''ready to kill'' the Prime Minister and wanted toknow who would be ready to give him Rs 5 crore for it.

A car driver noticed the message on Thursday and informedthe police who traced the Facebook account of the man andarrested him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

