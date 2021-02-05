Man arrested in Puducherry for social media message offering to kill PM

A 43-year old man has beenarrested near here on the charge of posting a message inFacebook offering to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi ifanyone paid Rs five crore, police said on Friday.

The man, a resident of neighbouring Aryankuppam village,was arrested on Thursday and produced before a local courtwhich remanded him to judicial custody, they said, identifyinghim as Sathyanandam, a real estate businessman.

Hewas booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1)and 505 (2) for making statement conducing topublic mischiefand statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.

Police said the accused had posted a message statingthat he was ''ready to kill'' the Prime Minister and wanted toknow who would be ready to give him Rs 5 crore for it.

A car driver noticed the message on Thursday and informedthe police who traced the Facebook account of the man andarrested him.

