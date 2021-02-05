Left Menu

Elderly couple found dead after party at Greater Noida home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:59 IST
Elderly couple found dead after party at Greater Noida home

An elderly couple was found dead at their residence in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with the police suspecting that they were murdered by some acquaintances after a house party, according to officials.

The body of Suman Nath, aged around 65, was found inside the house, while that of her husband Narendra Nath, around 70, was recovered from the basement of the building, a senior officer said.

Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident took place in Alpha 2 sector and police teams and forensic experts were inspecting the site.

''Prima facie, it appears that some people had been invited over to the house for a party where they had consumed liquor. Glasses, liquor bottle, chowmein, momos and cigarette stubs have been found from the house,” Singh said.

“The family members of the deceased have also raised suspicion over involvement of people who had come to the house for the party,” he said.

Multiple police teams have been formed for investigation in the case, the officer said.

DCP Singh added that the couple was into money lending and the family members suspect that some borrowers could also be involved in the killing. ''Initial probe suggests no signs of struggle during the entry of the unidentified suspects. It appears the door of the house was opened by the couple and suspects known to them had a normal entry,” he said.

“An audio recording of the elderly woman had also been recovered in which she is in conversation with her son-in-law. She tells her that a party is underway on the lower floor of the house where the guests are drinking and eating although I had asked them against doing it,” the officer said.

Certainly the guests at the party are primary suspects and the police will unearth the whole case soon, Singh said, adding an FIR was being lodged at the local Beta 2 sector police station and further proceedings being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libyas coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the UN migration agency said on Friday. The International Organisation for Migration tweeted that...

UK local elections will go ahead in May - Sky News

Britain will go ahead with local government elections scheduled to take place in May, Sky News reported on Friday citing government sources.Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic had previously cast doubt on whether the elections to decide...

Emily Hampshire to lead ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ remake

Schitts Creek actor Emily Hampshire has been roped in to play the title character in an updated version of 1970s hit Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.Produced by Norman Lear, the original was a satire of soap operas and ran in daily first-run syn...

Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in Gandhinagar area and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 9 and 11 on Friday. We had to take the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021