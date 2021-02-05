Soccer-UEFA hands Ajax keeper Onana 12 months doping ban -NOS

Soccer-UEFA hands Ajax keeper Onana 12 months doping ban -NOSReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:50 IST
Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended for 12 months by the European football association UEFA for violating doping rules, Dutch public broadcaster NOS said on Friday.
The broadcaster said traces of a banned substance were found when Onana took an anti-doping control on Oct. 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajax Amsterdam
- Dutch
- European
- UEFA