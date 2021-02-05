Left Menu

2-year-old Indian boy becomes youngest hair donor for cancer patients in the UAE

A two-year-old Indian boy has become one of the youngest donors of hair in the UAE, as part of a charity drive to help cancer patients, according to a media report. At two years and 10 months, Taksh Jain is one of the youngest children to have enrolled into the Friends of Cancer Patients FOCP hair donation campaign, the Gulf News reported.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit:

A two-year-old Indian boy has become one of the youngest donors of hair in the UAE, as part of a charity drive to help cancer patients, according to a media report. At two years and 10 months, Taksh Jain is one of the youngest children to have enrolled into the Friends of Cancer Patients' (FOCP) hair donation campaign, the Gulf News reported. His mother, Neha Jain, a housewife, said Taksh was inspired by his older sister, who donated her locks for a similar cause in 2019.

''My son used to listen to that and started telling us that he too wanted to give his hair like his sister. I was touched and started growing his hair.'' Jain said they are going to wait for Taksh's hair to grow a little longer, before it is finally donated. The FOCP launched the hair donation drive on Thursday, marking World Cancer Day. As of now, seven schools in the UAE are part of the initiative.

Founded in 1999, the FOCP is a non-profit umbrella organisation.

